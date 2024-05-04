Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/04/24

Friday came through as advertised, cold and windy with northeast winds at 15 to 20. With small craft advisories up boats did not go to open waters.

After Dan at Dan’s Tackle reported catching two 8-pound trout in his drift gill nets I figured we would see some bigger fish this year and Lewes Harbour Marina got us off to a good start by weighing in a 4.6-pounder for Jim Hitches caught in Delaware Bay. Lewes Harbour Marina also checked in two black drum caught at the Coral Beds on clams, but they didn’t get the names of the anglers.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle recorded a black drum for Ryan and another for Damien that they caught at the Coral Beds on crab.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported some shad caught out of Indian River Inlet on out going current on Friday morning. Other than that, it was a slow day at the inlet and from the surf.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.