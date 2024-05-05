Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/05/24

Saturday was a cold day for the fourth of May.

These nasty conditions did not deter 170 surf fishermen from participating in the annual Old Inlet Spring Surf Fishing Tournament

Jim Haug scored 181 points to win $750 for 1st place in the Open Division. Jeff Kirby came in 2nd with 141 points winning $500. In 3rd was Dennis McCain with 101 points good for $250 and in 4th was Scott Aiken, Jr. with 77 points taking home $150.

The largest Fish Prize was a 49-inch striped bass caught by Ryan Stetser and worth $1,000. The big money went to the Bluefish Calcutta won by Dennis McCain for his 35-inch blue worth $1,510.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.