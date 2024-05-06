Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/06/24

Sunday saw a slight warmup at the beach, but fishing was slow.

Returning to the Old Inlet Spring Surf Fishing Tournament the Women’s Division was won by Kelsey Cycyk with 56 points worth $250. In second was Amy Dixon with 35 points worth $100 and third place was a tie between Anita Chandler and Katie Hall both having 89 points and both winning $25.

The Kid’s Division was won by Aiden Sparano with 102 points. He took home a surf rod and reel. In second place was Finn Hudecheck with 90 points good for a spinning rod and reel. In third was Wyatt Hull with 89 points winning a tackle box. These kids scored higher than all the women and would have placed third and fourth in the Open Division.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.