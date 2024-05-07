Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/07/24

Monday saw wet and warm weather at the beach. Those who went fishing found the big blues waiting.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle had the best reports. He said there were big blues caught on fresh bunker at Oyster Rocks Road. Last spring my wife and I were fishing for flounder from our boat right off of Oyster Rocks Road

when I caught a big blue on a small, green bucktail with a Gulp! crawfish. Quite a fight on light flounder gear! Bill also reported one customer who caught a small black drum at Broadkill Beach. Finally, he said Shane and Ashley bought some mullet and headed for the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park. Both ended up catching gator-sized bluefish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported big blues at the South Pocket on Monday morning. Mullet was the prime bait. Fished in chunks or whole on a mullet rig.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.