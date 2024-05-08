Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/08/24

I have so many reports from Monday evening and Tuesday I won’t be able to get them all in this report.

First is Loretta Smith who is as hard a working fly fisher as any man or woman I know. On Monday evening she was fishing from the beach at the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park when her second cast connected with a gator bluefish. After a great battle she slid the blue on the beach and before she could remove the hook it fell out. It seems the blue had twisted it all out of shape.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported big blues in the surf from the North Beach down past 3Rs Road. Most were caught on mullet or bunker. A few big striped bass were caught with the blues. The Inlet saw blues, stripers and tog.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle said big striped bass were caught from Indian River Inlet on jigs with paddletails.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.