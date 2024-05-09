Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/09/24

Summer came back on Wednesday, but it didn’t bring the fish with it.

On Tuesday evening I decided to put a halt to the bluefish run at the beach beside the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. That’s right, I went fishing there. The weather was beautiful. Slick calm, incoming water and not a fish in sight. I was there for two hours before dark and I did not see a fish caught from the pier, from the eight or more boats or from the beach.

As far as Wednesday, Bill at Henlopen Tackle reported that Johnathan C used a buzzbait at a local pond to catch a 4.65-pound large-mouth bass.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said several big striped bass exceeding 40 inches were caught on SP Minnows and swimshads just before dark on Tuesday evening at the North Rockpile.

Breakwater Tackle said flounder were caught from the pier on jigs with Gulp!

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.