Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/10/24

Summer went away on Thursday, but the fish returned.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had a good catch of tog to 10 pounds over ocean structure. Wesley Humes caught a 51-pound black drum from Delaware Bay on a clam. Flip N Fins Rich Harper caught striped bass out of Indian River Inlet on Storm Baits Speed Jigs in the ½ and ¾ ounce size and all colors at high tide.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle told us that Mason Couchman fished from his boat off of Lewes and caught several big bluefish.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle in Milton told us that blues and striped bass have been caught from Broadkill Beach on cut bunker and mullet. The blues are also in the Broadkill River as far up as Oyster Rocks Road.

