Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/11/24

f someone knows where Mother Nature is sleeping, wake that woman up and tell her it’s May already, get on the job and produce some warm weather.

Friday was just plain nasty and fishing followed suit. The only report of fish I had came from Bill at Henlopen Tackle. He said two of his customers fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal with sand fleas and Gulp! catching a few flounder, but no keepers.

I do have a few reports from Thursday.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa said Stephen Miller caught a 2.41-pound small mouth bass out of the Brandywine River on a Roostertail. He also had a 3.9-pound pickerel that Paddy thinks he caught at Garrisons Lake. Nicole Costabile caught a 3.10-pound Palomino trout from White Clay Creek on a Powerbait worm.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic said most of his customers are catching black drum at the Coral Beds

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.