Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/12/24

There was a small craft advisory up all day Saturday on the ocean, but a few boats gave it a try. They were sorry.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid ran to ocean structure and returned with 7 tog. Another boat did the same and didn’t bring any fish back. One customer brought in three big blues caught from the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. Another customer caught three keeper flounder from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on minnows.

Breakwater Tackle on said fishing pier reported not only big blues, but big striped bass and some flounder. Things got exciting when some dolphin joined the party and scattered the bluefish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said Eddie, who works at the shop, caught a 44-inch striper from the sidewalk at the inlet on a swim shad. Grant Barnhart had a 40-inch plus striped bass from the South Jetty.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.