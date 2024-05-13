Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/13/24

Mother Nature didn’t give the other mothers a very nice Mother’s Day. In spite of the weather, fish were caught.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina reported some flounder from The Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. One private boat ran to the Outer Wall and came back with three tog. She saw several big blues from the fishing pier cross the cleaning table.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me there was a good run of big striped bass at Indian River Inlet during the night. The hot lures were swimshads and SP Minnows.

At Breakwater Tackle on the Fishing Pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the best action was with big blues and the best bait was mullet while the top lure was a popper.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that they saw flounder caught out of the Inlet along with some 4 to 5-pound blues. The flounder were taken on minnows while the blues hit bucktails.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.