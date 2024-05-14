Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/14/24

The weather and the fishing were pretty good on Monday.

Billy Settle and his wife got into the big blues using mullet rigs at the ocean beach by the state line in Fenwick Island.

James used a clam and sand flea combination on an ocean beach to catch a black drum.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid fished ocean structure and returned with 28 tog. A private boat worked the Outer Wall and also caught some tog. Another private boat had one flounder from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said Sunday night saw more big stripers caught from Indian River Inlet on Storm Lures and SP Minnows. This was during incoming water. Big blues were caught from the beach and the Inlet on bunker and mullet.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle said big blues were caught at Oyster Rocks Road on bunker and mullet. Tosh used clams in the surf to catch and release a slob striped bass.

