Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/15/24

The weather was not too good on Tuesday and it just goes down hill on Wednesday for the opening day of black sea bass season.

On Monday, Bill at Henlopen Tackle reported that a customer caught 3 flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on a white bucktail with a spinner blade.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck checked in a Delaware Youth Citation for Hanna Conway who caught a 47-pound black drum on a clam out of Delaware Bay.

On Tuesday, Bill at Henlopen Tackle said Kelly used a whole mullet rig to fool a 32-inch bluefish from the surf.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported big striped bass were caught from the north jetty at first light on bucktails. My guess is the bucktails were white with a white Gulp! trailer. A few blues were caught from the Inlet throughout the day on SP Minnows and metal lures.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.