Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/16/24

Thursday was another good day at the beach,

The Captain’s Lady out of Bowers Beach reported catching croaker, kings, spot and some trout. They also catch flounder and Jim Wilson caught a 4-pound, 8-ounce one on Wednesday to move into second place in the Flounder Derby.

Speaking of flounder tournaments, this weekend is the Flounder Pounder out of Paradise Grill so you can expect a lot of boat traffic on the flounder grounds.

Also on Wednesday, the Captain Ike came back to Indian River Marina with a nice pile of tuna, dolphin and tilefish.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and the Surface Tension fished ocean structure and caught some flounder. Private boats worked bay structure for flounder and triggerfish. The Angler had good numbers of croaker and kings.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Captain Bob had ling and a couple of flounder on Thursday. Private boats brought in a few flounder and better numbers of sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.