Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/16/24

Gale warnings were up on Wednesday spoiling the opening day of black sea bass season. The next few days don’t look much better.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said one boat tried to go out after sea bass. The captain said they could not hold bottom with 12 ounces and all the anglers were sea sick so they soon came back to the dock. The shop did hear that a few big blues were caught at 3Rs Road on mullet and bunker. Big stripers were caught out of Indian River Inlet at night on white bucktails.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was a few big blues caught during the day on mullet or bunker.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck said Jack Cael and Devon Schera fished with clams at the Coral Beds off of Slaughter Beach on Monday night to catch four black drum.

Top Fin had a good catch of tog on Tuesday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.