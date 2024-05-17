Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/17/24

We had small craft warnings on Thursday and they are up for Friday as well. While this has killed black sea bass fishing blues and striped bass fishing is still holding up.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that there was a decent run of big blues at Conquest Road on Thursday. Customers fished with mullet and then came back for more and more mullet rigs.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em saw big blues that were caught from the jetties at Indian River Inlet on SP Minnows as well as metal lures. They also had reports of big striped bass taken at night on white bucktails with a white Gulp! trailer.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Bob Fitzwater caught an 18-inch weakfish on a white bucktail with a green Gulp! trailer.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle in Milton reported on the big blues on Broadkill Beach and in the Broadkill River. Mullet on mullet rigs is the way to catch them.

