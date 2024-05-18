Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/18/24

The Lewes Harbour Marina Canal Flounder Tournament took place on Friday and 647 anglers paid $50.00 each to participate. Of that $50.00, $10.00 was donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Network.

The winners were Freddy Wilkerson with a 5.69-pound flounder in first place. In second was Chad Mitchell with a 3.73 pounder and in third was Herbie Richard with a 3,54 -pound flounder. The top lady was Renee Hastman with a 2.12-pound flounder and the top kid’s winner was Colton Zenca with a 2.10 pounder.

In other news, Hook ‘em and cook ‘em wrote a Delaware Citation for Terry Abreu and his 5.2-pound trout caught from Indian River Inlet.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle said a customer caught nine blues from the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park on mullet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.