Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/19/24

Saturday was the first decent weather day we have seen in a long time and the boats were finally able to get to the black sea bass grounds.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the Katydid, the Surface Tension and the Grizzly all ran to ocean structure and all returned with limits of black sea bass.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Burt said the Judy V and the Captain Bob both ran all-day trips and both caught sea bass and flounder. The Judy V also had an 18-pound monk fish. That’s some good eating.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said big blues were caught up and down the beach on mullet and bunker. The mullet is best fished on mullet rigs. A few big stripers were caught and released out of Indian River Inlet at night on SP Minnows and white bucktails.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported big blues and a few flounder caught on Saturday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.