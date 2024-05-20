Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/20/24

Sunday was very nice on land, but for some reason no boats from Lewes or from Indian River ventured to the sea bass grounds. Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid was up in Delaware Bay on a black drum trip and would not return until late Sunday evening.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was a fair number of big blues caught in the morning. Mullet on a mullet rig was the most productive bait.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told us that Otw Sandsticks team won the Cast for a Cure Surf Fishing Tournament on Saturday. I hope to have more information later in the week. On Sunday big blues were caught from the beach along a stretch from Conquest Road down to 3Rs Road. Mullet on a mullet rig remains the prime bait. Big striped bass and some large bluefish have been taken out of the Inlet on bucktails.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.