Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/21/24

I was supposed to fish on the Angler out of Ocean City on Monday. We left the dock right on time at 6:00 a.m. and after an hour or so of beating into a northeast wind driven sea the captain decided to call it a day and give all of us a rain check. Good decision.

Clark at Old Inlet let me know that Team OTW Sand Sticks with Chris Barton, Scott Aiken, Sr., Scott Aiken, Sr., and Guy Miller won the Fish for a Cure Surf Fishing Tournament with 144 points. In Second Place was Team DMS with Deb Weichardt, Bill Weichardt, Jim Haug and Mike Walker with 92 points. Coming in Third was One More Cast with Bob Zak, Sporto Gray, Lance Cochran and Tim Wallace. The Bluefish Calcutta was a tie between OTW Sand Sticks and Bayless and Sons who each won $230 and each donated the money back to the tournament. OTW Sand Sticks won $420 for the largest striped bass and also donated that back to the tournament.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.