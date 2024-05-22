Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/22/24

The weather improved dramatically on Tuesday and so did the fishing in the surf. Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said bluefish ruled the beach from Conquest Road to 3Rs Road with mullet the best bait. The store sold out of mullet and won’t have a new supply until Wednesday afternoon.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle reported that Dan from 302 Fishing moved from the surf to his boat and caught a 50-pound black drum out of Delaware Bay, took its photo and released the fish. Glenn and Everrett used sand fleas to catch big blues from the beach.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Julie told us the Katydid came in with 140 black sea bass. They also saw flounder that were caught from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and Delaware Bay.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the boats that ran to ocean structure out as far as 40 miles found good numbers of keeper sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.