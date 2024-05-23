Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/23/24

As good as surf fishing was on Tuesday, that’s how bad it was on Wednesday. The reason? That’s easy. I was on 3Rs Road. I picked up some mullet and a couple of mullet rigs at Old Inlet and drove up on 3Rs Road. I had some photos to shoot for an article I am writing and by the time my wife and I finished that work it was plain to see the blues were not coming out to play. A call later to Old Inlet confirmed my conclusion.

Richard Hanna had better luck flounder fishing in Indian River Bay. He caught and released a 33-inch blue on a pink Mr. Twister and a minnow.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the Katydid brought in sea bass and one flounder.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that a few boats went out and found slow fishing for 13-inch sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.