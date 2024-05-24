Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/24/24

While black sea bass season is open and there are lots of them on near-shore structure, the fact that those fish are under the 13-inch size limit has kept most boats looking for other targets.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid is fishing for black drum at the Coral Beds which is a much shorter run than the ocean structure where keeper sea bass are found.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said no boats ran on Thursday due to the threat of thunderstorms. Now the latest NOAA Marine Weather Forecast puts that same threat back on Friday morning. For those of you who are considering going into the charter fishing business, ask a local captain how he or she is doing this spring.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that one customer came back from the beach and said all the blues he caught were to big or too small to keep. Interesting, since blues don’t have a size limit.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.