Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/25/24

There were thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday so I cancelled my surf fishing plans and worked at home. Those of you who had all that good fishing on Friday owe me a debt of gratitude.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported on Facebook the first Delaware tuna for 2024. The two tuna were caught on the Bus by Jack Gilse, Mickey Frederick, CJ Critchman, Carson Kammerer and Joe Giles. The shop also reported that the Katydid brought in 38 flounder plus some sea bass. The On Delivery also had flounder and sea bass.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they reported a 5-pound Delaware Citation sea trout caught from Indian River Inlet by Juan Lopez on a Storm lure.

At Breakwater Tackle at the Fishing Pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they told me blues, flounder and striped bass were caught throughout the day.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.