Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/26/24

I fished Broadkill Beach from 6:30 until 11;00 a.m. and the only thing I caught were horseshoe crabs.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us the Katydid and the Surface Tension caught flounder and sea bass for their parties. Several private boats fished in Delaware Bay and they caught flounder. Flounder were also caught out of the Broadkill River. Minnows were the number one bait.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they said flounder were caught on minnows or Gulp! fished tight to the pilings. The first spot of the year were caught on Fish Bites or real bloodworms.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V and the Captain Bob both had flounder and sea bass for their parties. He also had a report of small blues caught at Fenwick Island.

Old Inlet said big stripers are caught from the Inlet6 at night on Storm lures.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.