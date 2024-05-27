Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/27/24

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the crowds on the beaches were so thick that a fish would have a hard time threading its way through the lines. A few blues were caught on mullet rigs, but it was just too crowded. The boat traffic at the Inlet also made fishing there very difficult during the day. The night shift did do well with striped bass on SP Minnows and Storm lures worked from the jetties.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob ran an all day trip and Captain Chris Adams managed to put his people on a boat limit of flounder. The Judy V had sea bass and flounder on her half-day trips. Michale Lambie caught a 7.6-pound flounder for a Delaware Citation.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the Katydid brought in 34 flounder from ocean structure. Several private boats also did well with flounder plus a few black sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.