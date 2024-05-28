Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/28/24

Well, Mother Nature gave us two out of three days of the holiday weekend and saved her nasty weather for Monday when we should pause and reflect on the lives lost by our service men and women.

Both Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported all boats safely tied to their docks.

Old Inlet said a few blues were caught from the beach on mullet rigs. The night shift had some big striped bass from the North Jetty on Storm lures and SP Minnows.

On Saturday, the Top Fin with Captain Pete had Dr. Ken, Dr. Alan and Cho out to the sea bass grounds where they caught just a few fish short of their limit.

Up in New Castle County, Ed O’Donnell hit the fly fishing only section of White Clay Creek early in the morning to avoid the rain. He caught two for three on rainbows and a small-mouth bass, plus lots of sunfish. Another fly fisher caught a big brown trout

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.