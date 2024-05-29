Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/29/24

According to Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the wind was against the current for a good part of the day and that cut down on the flounder catch. The Captain Bob and the Judy V both had some flounder and sea bass, but not in the numbers they had on Sunday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the story was pretty much the same. The Katydid only boxed 20 flounder and 2 sea bass.

Kelly Masterbray caught a 42 and a 24-inch striped bass from Broadkill Beach on a top bottom rig baited with a Gulp! minnow black shad and Fish Bites bloodworms on the top hook and a shrimp on the bottom hook.

Mike Hammer with AJ and Chad fished ocean structure on Sunday to catch good numbers of sea bass plus 6 flounder to 7.2 pounds. They used salted clam, Gulp! and strips of a sea robin they caught. The big flounder hit the sea robin.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.