Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/30/24

For whatever reason fishing was slow pretty much everywhere on Wednesday. Those who put in the time and worked at fishing found some success.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Julie told me the only boat that sailed was the Katydid and she only brought back 33 flounder. The Surface Tension also brought in some flounder, but I don’t have an exact count. Over the weekend the Surface Tension ran her first deep-drop tilefish trip of the year. It was a great success with a limit of blueline tilefish and one golden.

Breakwater Tackle on the Fishing Pier on Cape Henlopen State Park reported a slow day from the boards. Just a few flounder caught on jigs worked close to the pilings.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob returned from the all-day trip with a catch of flounder that was just5 shy of the boat limit.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.