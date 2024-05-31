Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/31/24

We had a hard northwest wind on Thursday and that didn’t help the ocean fishing. Lewes Harbour Marina didn’t have any boats out during the day although the Katydid was out in Delaware Bay on a drum trip when I called.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em closed early because I am sure none of their boats ran on Thursday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that Grant Barnhart caught a 6.5-pound trout out of Indian River Inlet on Thursday that was more than good enough for a Delaware Citation. Ian Le Osten caught 6 big striped bass from the Indian River Inlet on Thursday morning during outgoing water. He caught three on a green bucktail with a gold minnow soft plastic and three on a jig with a shad soft plastic body. Don Warner had an 18-inch bluefish on mullet on a mullet rig at Conquest Road.

The Captain Ike had 12 flounder on Wednesday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.