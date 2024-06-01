Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/01/24

Friday the weather was good for fishing from the beach and the Inlet. Both Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported no boats ran to ocean structure.

George Frigm reported catching two big blues, one weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and the other weighing 5 pounds, 1-ounce. He was fishing with mullet on a mullet rig one hour after high tide at Fenwick Island.

Bud Williams fished the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with bunker. The temperature was 74 degrees and the wind was northwest at 12 knots. He caught a 32-inch striped bass and at least 15 skates.

From Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park we learned that fishing was pretty good on Friday. There was a 24-inch striped bass caught and released. Kings and spot were caught on bloodworms. Flounder were caught on jigs baited with minnows and worked near the pilings.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.