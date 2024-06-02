Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/02/24

Saturday was June 1st, the first day of the 17.5-inch minimum size limit for summer flounder in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Charter and head boats that had been catching limits of 16-inch flounder had a difficult time doing the same with the new 17.5-inch `minimum size.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid returned from ocean structure with 10 flounder. Both head boats from Anglers dock, the Pirate King and the Angler had spot.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was a good day of fishing on Saturday. Keeper flounder were caught on jigs baited with minnows or Gulp! and worked close to the pilings. Spot and kings found top-bottom rigs baited with bloodworms or Fish Bite bloodworms to their liking.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported blues in the 20 to 26-inch size were caught up and down the beach on mullet. One inlet angler had a red drum on a swim shad.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.