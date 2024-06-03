Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/03/24

My son Ric, who lives in Virginia Beach, went out on his 20-foot Jones Brothers center console on Saturday and he encountered a school of giant bluefins close to the beach. He didn’t have tackle to match them, but he did hook four, the last two on a Drone spoon. The last one was on for an hour before breaking off. I would not be surprised to see these fish close to our beach. If you plan to fish for them, get your Highly Migratory Species Permit, it costs $27.00.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had 11 flounder on Sunday. Private boats did not fare any better and brought in 10 flounder total.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was a good run of bluefish early on Sunday morning at 3Rs Road. Mullet was the bait. Big stripers continue to eat SP Minnows and Storm lures from the North Jetty at night

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.