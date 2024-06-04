Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/04/24

Monday saw sunshine, light winds and slow fishing in the ocean and bay. As it has been all spring, the fishing in the surf and Inlet has been better than it has been from boats.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid came back from ocean structure with19 flounder. Those were the only fish to cross the cleaning table on Monday.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was a slow day for keeper flounder with just a few caught on minnows or Gulp! fished on jigs worked close to the pilings. Fortunately, the spot and kings showed up and were caught on bloodworms or FishBites.

When I called Old Inlet Bait and Tackle at 4:30 p.m. they told me the bluefish were tearing up the Indian River Inlet. The blues were slamming bucktails and spoons. The night shift continues to catch and release big striped bass from the North Jetty on SP Minnows

