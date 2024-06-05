Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/05/24

On Tuesday we had a refreshing breeze off the ocean to cool things off and the fishing did seem to be a bit better than it was on Monday.

The Coastal Fisherman did report the first white marlin of the year for Ocean City caught on the Fish On on Sunday. Depending how many clubs the angler and captain belonged to, that fish could be worth several thousand dollars.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Clark Strans caught an 18-pound monkfish while fishing at the Old Grounds on the Miss Guided. The Katydid brought in 18 flounder and two sea bass from ocean structure. A few private boats also had some flounder.

Once again Old Inlet reported the bluefish were tearing up Indian River Inlet when I called around 4:30 p.m. There were some 5-pound class trout caught early on Tuesday morning from the Inlet on bucktails.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported flounder in the Back Bays on Gulp! grubs presented on jigs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.