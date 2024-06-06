Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/06/24

Wednesday saw rain and a few thunderstorms and Thursday will have small craft advisories up so I don’t expect much fishing to take place.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid brought in a boat limit of flounder from ocean structure. That is 32 flounder all over 17.5 inches and the first boat limit I have heard of since the size increase.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, they told me some flounder and spot were caught on Wednesday. The flounder hit jigs flavored with minnows or Gulp! and worked close to the pilings while bloodworms or FishBites bloodworms took the spot.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the half-day boat Judy V had a good flounder bite when she first began fishing in the morning, then it dropped off. The all-day boat, the Captain Bob, had better flounder action throughout the day.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.