Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/07/24

As we mentioned on Wednesday, there was a small craft advisory up on Thursday so no boats sailed and the surf was a tad too rough for fishing.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle did record a few blues caught early in the morning at the Inlet on bucktails and metal. At night there have been some big striped bass taken from the North Jetty on SP Minnows and Storm Lures. Myron Hughes caught a 12-pound, 1-ounce bluefish for a Delaware Citation. Lisa had a 20-inch flounder out of Indian River Bay on Gulp!

Right now, parking at the northside of the Inlet is a pain. You have to go through the campground and park in what’s left of the lot then walk to what’s left of the access to the inlet. I have not been there in a couple of weeks, but I understand most of the south side remains open.

We are seeing more croaker, spot and kings from the beach and the pier and that’s a good thing

