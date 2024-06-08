Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/08/24

Friday was a bit windy and much cooler and lots of fish were caught.

Old Inlet reported that bluefish were caught during incoming water with bucktails and metal lures the top producers. Medium to large striped bass were caught at night from the North Jetty on eels, bucktails and plugs such as the SP Minnow and Storm lures. This action was also best during incoming water. A few of these stripers fell in the 28 to 31-inch slot and were kept.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Julie told us the Katydid brought in some flounder. A private boat had the first sheepshead we have heard of this year. The Angler had some kings.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing Pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said fishing was fair for flounder, spot, croaker and sheepshead. The flounder take minnows or Gulp! on a jig worked close to the pilings, croaker and spot take bloodworms and the sheepshead take sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.