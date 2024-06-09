Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/09/24

Saturday saw some wind out of the southwest and some fair fishing.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that Paul Plummer and Eric Daughtry caught a 250.6-pound thresher shark on a mackerel bait at B Buoy on Saturday while fishing aboard the Salty Hooker. Burt also said a private boat fished the Del-Jersey-Land Reef with bait and had poor luck. They switched to jigs and boxed a three-man limit of sea bass. The Captain Bob and the Judy V had a mixed bag of sea bass and flounder.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said employee Carter O’Day caught a 38-inch striped bass on Friday night out of Indian River Inlet on a plug. Blues have been caught in the morning during incoming water on spoons and bucktails. The surf has seen big blues on mullet along with spot, croaker and kings on bloodworms or FishBite bloodworms.

Frank Tucker had two flounder at 19 and 21 inches from ocean structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.