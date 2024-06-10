Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/10/24

Sunday, we had a hard northwest blow and, to the best of my knowledge, only one boat left the dock.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina told me no boats sailed from Lewes on Sunday and no fish crossed their cleaning table.

Breakwater Tackle at the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park reported a few small flounder and small striped bass caught from the pier on Sunday. The only fish caught that could be kept were kings taken on bloodworms or FishBites bloodworm.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said fishing at Indian River Inlet was a bit slow on Sunday. A few blues were caught in the morning during incoming water on metal lures and bucktails. At night, a few big striped bass were taken from the North Jetty on bucktails and plugs like the SP Minnow and Storm lures.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the No Limit brought back 12 flounder from ocean structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.