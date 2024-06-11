Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/11/24

Monday was a beautiful day to be on the beach and I was there from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Still, I have yet to catch a fish in 2024. I did have several bites that chewed up my Gulp! bloodworm, but no fish on the beach.

Others did better. Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported blues caught from Indian River Inlet at the end of incoming water. I was there at the beginning of the incoming. According to them, there were kings caught from the beach.

Burt at Hook em and Cook em reported the Captain Bob brought in 30 flounder from her all-day trip. A private boat had 13 sheepshead. The Bill Slayer had 3 bigeye tuna on Sunday. The Michael D brought in blues, bonita and some Spanish mackerel.

Nichole and Chris Connolly fished Fenwick Island on Sunday morning before the 8:00 a.m. cutoff and caught a 19-inch blue and three 12-inch kings.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.