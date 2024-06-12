Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/12/24

Tuesday was cool and cloudy at the beach, but some fish were caught.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the Katydid brought in 15 flounder from ocean structure.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues were taken from the Indian River Inlet during incoming water. At night, big striped bass are still being caught from the North Jetty on bucktails, SP Minnows and Storm lures. They are seeing more flounder taken from the Inlet on bucktails or jigheads sweetened with 4-inch Gulp! Bloodworm sales are up so they figure kings must be available from the beach. To emphasize the good fishing at the Inlet, Adrian Danridge caught his first ever trout, and a Delaware Citation to boot, plus a keeper flounder from there over the weekend. My friend Dan Neumann reported George Namely caught a 35-inch blue there on Tuesday using a white bucktail with a white worm.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.