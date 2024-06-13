Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/13/24

Wednesday was a nice beach day.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had 10 flounder from ocean structure. A private boat also fished ocean structure and caught some flounder and a few keeper flounder were caught in the Lewes and Rehoboth canal. Baits varied from strips of squid to minnows, Gulp! and FishBites.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they report was short flounder caught around the pilings on live minnows. Spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms. The end of the pier will be closed as well as certain sections along the rail until repairs can be made to the pilings.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said flounder and trout have been caught from Indian River Inlet on bucktails sweetened with Gulp! 4-inch grubs. Drifting sand fleas at night has been working on striped bass.

The Elizabeth Ann caught and released the first blue marlin of the year according to Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.