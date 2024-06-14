Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/14/24

DNREC has changed the slot limit for striped bass during the summer season in Delaware Bay. It is now 20 to 25 inches.

Thursday was a fine day at the beach and fishing was very good.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported a bluefish blitz with 5 to 6-pound fish chasing white bucktails with a white worm during incoming current. Under the blues were 20 to 30-inch striped bass. The problem was getting a bucktail down past the blues to the stripers.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they told me the Captain Ike brought in a 143-pound bluefin, an 80-pound yellowfin and 50 pounds of tilefish.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had 20 flounder and 1 sea bass.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said spot, croaker, small stripers and kings were all caught from the pier on Thursday. Bloodworms, FishBites and Gulp! all produced good results.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.