Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/15/24

Friday was pleasant enough and fish were caught.

Julie Stevenson and Mike Fisher went out to B Buoy on Wednesday and caught a limit of flounder to 22 inches. On Thursday, Julie’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Viscuglia, also went out to B Buoy and did the same. Don’t know what their secret is, but I feel sure they could sell it for a lot of money.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me the blues and stripers were at it again on Friday during incoming water. White bucktails with a white worm attracted both the blues and the stripers, but as always, getting the lure down past the blues to the stripers was a problem. On the beach, kings have been biting bloodworms, FishBites bloodworms as well as Gulp! bloodworms.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck reported that spot and croaker have moved into the Back Bays. More flounder are also moving in. Bloodworms for the spot and croaker with minnows or Gulp! for the flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.