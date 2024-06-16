Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/16/24

From what I heard from my reporters; Saturday was a tad rough on the ocean so I don’t have many reports from there.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat that left the dock on Saturday was the Angler. She fished bay structure and caught kings.

The big head boat from Fisherman’s Wharf said the water on the ocean wasn’t too bad in the early morning, but got rougher as the day wore on. Nevertheless, they managed to put together a decent catch of flounder plus a few sea bass for their fishermen.

Breakwater Tackle on the Fishing Pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported spot and croaker caught on bloodworms or imitation bloodworms by Gulp! or FishBites.

I have had a couple of reports, including photos, of cobia caught from the surf. The most recent was today from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle of Mark Lettieri with a 37-inch cobia caught on FishBites bloodworm at 3Rs Road.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.