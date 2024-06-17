Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/17/24

Due to a series of unfortunate circumstances, I was unable to contact my usual reporting stations on Sunday. I did get a few reports from folks that we seldom hear from.

Up in New Castle County, our fly fishing reporter, Ed O’Donnell, took his two grandsons fishing in the Brandywine River at Thompson’s Bridge. One grandson chose to use a fly rod the other went with a spinning outfit. Ed of course used a fly rod. They all caught lots of sunfish, rock bass and one nice small mouth bass. One of the boys went exploring and turned up three water snakes, several toads and other creatures. Back in the 1950s I spent many days there with my friend Sunny Crowell doing pretty much the same as Ed’s grandsons.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.