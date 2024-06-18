Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/18/24

Today, June 17, 2024, I finally broke the bad luck that has followed me all year. That’s right, I caught a fish! It was a beautiful bluefish that cleared the water four or five times before my son Ric was able to net it and put the blue on ice. But enough about me.

Back in Delaware, Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported spot and croaker caught on bloodworms, real or imitation. A few keeper flounder were taken on minnows or Gulp! worked close to the pilings.

When I called Old Inlet Bait and Tackle around 4:30 p.m. they told me blues were being caught at Indian River Inlet as we were speaking. White bucktails with a white worm were the ticket to a bluefish dinner. Keeper flounder were also found at the Inlet with Gulp! on a bucktail or jig the top offering. Kingfish have been caught from the beach on bloodworms.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.