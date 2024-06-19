Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/19/24

On Tuesday Ric and I fished ocean wrecks. The sea bass were small, but I did catch an 11 and a 21-inch flounder.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid had 24 flounder from ocean structure. The Angler had kingfish from bay structure. Derek Sherman caught a 23-inch trout off the Ferry Wall. Mike Newcomb caught a 9.6-pound flounder out of Delaware Bay.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck reported flounder in the Back Bays caught on Gulp! fished on a bucktail or jig. Blues are still around Massey’s Ditch and will take cut bait.

Old Inlet reported the largest trout we have heard of in many years. Claude Davis caught the 11-pound, 9-ounce tide runner at the Inlet.

It seems to be the time for big fish. Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported the Captain Bob brought in a 6.9-pound flounder on Tuesday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report