Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/20/24

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported a slow day on the boards. A few spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms or imitations of the same and that was about it.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, they told me the charter boats did not fare well over ocean structure. The head boat Pirate King fished bay structure and caught kingfish. A few private boats had some flounder and the big head boat out of Fisherman’s Wharf also had flounder from ocean structure.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us a few blues were caught out of Indian River Inlet during the day on white bucktails. At night larger stripers are taken from the North Jetty on white bucktails with a white worm or on plugs like the SP Minnow.

Hook ‘em and Cook .em told us the Reef Fast brought in an 80.4-pound swordfish caught by Robbie and Bill Lowrey.

