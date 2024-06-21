Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/21/24

Thursday was a pretty day, but fishing was slow.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Katydid had some flounder from ocean structure. The Angler brought back some kings off of bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported some small flounder along with kings and spot taken from the boards. The flounder were caught on minnows or Gulp! fished on a jig around the pilings and the spot and kings were taken on bloodworms, Gulp! or FishBites.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle we learned that blues were caught out of the Inlet on white bucktails during incoming water. Sheepshead were taken from the rocks on sand fleas. The surf gave up kings and spot on FishBites.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us fishing was slow on the Captain Bob and the Judy V. Each brought in just a few flounder. The offshore boats were not back when I called.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.